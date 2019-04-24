Investigation Into Suspected Leicestershire Hit-And-Run

A man's been seriously hurt in a suspected hit-and-run in Leicestershire.

A pedestrian, a man in his 40's, collided with a small white van in Loughborough at around 12.50pm on Tuesday 23 April.

The van did not stop after it happened in Rutland Street.

Leicestershire Police say the man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Rutland Street was closed at its junction with Moor Lane, but the road has reopened.

Detective Inspector Pete Flynn said: "I’d like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who saw the white van prior to it happening. We think the vehicle involved was smaller than a Transit-sized van.

"If you were driving in or around Rutland Street at the time of this incident and have a dash cam installed in your vehicle, then please get in touch. Any information you have could help with the investigation."