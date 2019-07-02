Investigation After Body Found In Nottingham House Fire

2 July 2019, 07:36 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 07:38

fire engine SYP

A body has been recovered after a house fire in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim's next of kin had been informed after emergency services were called to the property in Merton Close, Arnold, at about 8pm on Monday.

The force said in a statement: "The house and two adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze.

"Sadly a body was recovered from the property. The formal identification process is yet to have taken place and inquiries are ongoing."

A joint fire service and police investigation is taking place to establish the cause of the fire.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Harry Styles is favourite to portray Elvis in an upcoming movie of his life

Harry Styles In The Running To Play Elvis Presley In Upcoming Biopic
Dua and Chris were reportedly seen 'kissing'.

Dua Lipa & Chris Martin Dating Rumours Have Been Shut Down

Curtis Pritchard's mum thinks her son's head wont turn

Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard’s Mum And Brother Reveal What They Really Think Of Amy Hart

TV & Film

Billie Eilish has opened up about her struggles with fame.

Billie Eilish Says Her Therapist Is ‘The Only Person She Can Talk To’ Now She's Famous
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will tie the knot in Paris

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Wedding Details: From The Dress And The Location To Which Celebrity Guests Were There