Investigation After Body Found In Nottingham House Fire

A body has been recovered after a house fire in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim's next of kin had been informed after emergency services were called to the property in Merton Close, Arnold, at about 8pm on Monday.

The force said in a statement: "The house and two adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews tackled the blaze.

"Sadly a body was recovered from the property. The formal identification process is yet to have taken place and inquiries are ongoing."

A joint fire service and police investigation is taking place to establish the cause of the fire.