Inquest Opens Into Death of Leicestershire Police Detective

A senior Leicestershire Police detective who died suddenly, hours after being interviewed in connection with a fraud allegation, was identified by his fingerprints, an inquest has heard.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Widdowson was pronounced dead on June 3.

The circumstances surrounding the 42-year-old's death in the Syston area of the county, are being investigated by British Transport Police.

Police previously said a member of the public had made an allegation of fraud against Mr Widdowson and he had been interviewed earlier that day.

The investigation into the allegation is being led by the force's Professional Standards Department.

Formally opening the inquest into Mr Widdowson's death at Loughborough Coroner's Court on Monday, Assistant Coroner Tanyka Rawdon said: "My investigation is ongoing and I adjourn this inquest until a date to be fixed.

"I offer my sincerest condolences to the family at this time."

Leicestershire Police said they had referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after Mr Widdowson's death.