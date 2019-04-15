Inmate Charged Over Prison Officer Attack

A 25-year-old prison inmate has been charged with grievous bodily harm after an officer was attacked at HMP Nottingham.

Michael McKenna, of HMP Nottingham, is accused of leavinga 23-year-old member of staff at the jail with neck injuries on Sunday.

He has been charged with grievous bodily harm, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence.

McKenna was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Prison Officers' Association national chairman Mark Fairhurst said the officer, who was new to the job and still in his probationary period, needed 17 stitches after being attacked with a razor.

He has since been released from hospital.

An inspection report published last year found levels of violence at the prison were "very high", with 103 assaults on staff in the previous six months.

Over the same period, there had been 198 incidents where prisoners had climbed on to safety netting between landings.

HMP Nottingham is a category B male prison which expanded in 2010 to hold 1,060 prisoners.