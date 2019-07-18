Teenager Injured In Nottingham Shooting

Police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in Nottingham and a man being injured.

A man was seen falling to the ground in Erewash Gardens, Top Valley, after reports of two loud bangs at around 10pm on Wednesday 17 July.

He was then seen being pulled into a car which was driven off.

Armed officers were called to the scene, where a cordon was put in place.

Nottinghamshire Police have since told Capital the injured man was in fact a 17-year-old boy.

He is in hospital with gunshot injuries to his leg.It is not thought to be life-threatening though.

Two men aged 21 and another, aged 23, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we've increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

"We believe this was a targeted attack. We're appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward as soon as possible."

Please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1070 of 17 July 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.