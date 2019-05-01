Grosvenor Family Pledge £105 Million To Nottinghamshire Rehab Centre

The aristocratic Grosvenor family has said it has pledged £105 million towards a modern rehabilitation centre for patients with severe injuries in Nottinghamshire.

The late Duke of Westminster, Gerald Grosvenor, launched the Defence National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) in 2010, gifting an initial £50 million towards the £300 million total.

One part of the project provides treatment to seriously injured members of the armed forces and has been operating since last year.

A separate area could be built to cater for NHS patients at the same site - the Stanford Hall Rehabilitation Estate, close to Loughborough.

A public consultation is underway into the plan.

The current Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, 28, has now increased the total gift from the Grosvenor family to £105 million.

He said: "My father had a vision to create a state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility, so those who suffer life-changing injuries could start their healing process knowing they were getting the best service that money could buy.

"His starting point was the armed forces, because being an Army Reservist had been part of his life for 40 years, but he was asked to extend his idea to civilians too which he did.

"We now have an opportunity to share knowledge with a national facility on the same site, bringing together defence medicine and its NHS counterpart. This has the potential to help many more people with complex injury get back to work and go on to lead a fulfilling and healthy life."

The Government has also pledged £70 million towards the project, which is scheduled to open in 2022.