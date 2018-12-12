Fresh Appeal Three Years After Leicester Murder

Three years after her death, new information into the brutal murder of a woman from Leicester has now led detectives to issue a new appeal.

Mumtaz Member's body was found with severe injuries on Saturday 12 December 2015. A post-mortem examination revealed that she died as a result of head injuries.

The 56-year-old mother of three was brutally killed in her home in Holmfield Avenue sometime between midnight and 9.30am, when she was discovered by a family member.

Detective Inspector Tony Yarwood from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: "Mumtaz was killed in a brutal way in her own home. The injuries she sustained were significant and she did not deserve to suffer like she did.

"We owe it to Mumtaz to find those responsible. It may be three years since her death but our investigation remains ongoing. We are now pursuing some new lines of enquiry but urge those who know what happened to Mumtaz to come forward.

"Someone in the community knows who was responsible for Mumtaz’s murder and we need you to come forward, you could help us solve this crime.

"We understand that it’s not always easy coming forward, especially if the information you may have is sensitive or you’re not sure if you have anything that may help. Please be assured that we have specialist officers who can assist.

"If you feel that you can’t contact the police directly, there are others way you can forward information on to us either via our website or by contacting Crimestoppers, anonymously."

Two men and a woman were arrested at the time and subsequently charged with murder. However, the case against them was discontinued in 2016.