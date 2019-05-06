Six Arrested After Four Hurt Outside Nottingham Nightclub

Four people have been left injured after a suspected violent knife attack outside a nightclub in Nottingham.

Six men, aged between 18 and 24, have been arrested by Nottinghamshire Police who were called were called to Pryzm, Lower Parliament Street, at around 3.48am on Monday 6 May.

Officers say they arrived on scene within minutes and are working to establish what happened.

Police have set up a large cordon outside @PRYZMNottingham after reports of four people being injured early this morning.



It’s believed their injuries were caused by a knife.



An 18yo man has been arrested #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/po8mnTp47S — Capital East Mids News (@CapitalEMNews) May 6, 2019

A cordon has been put in place around the club, with other side streets into the Hockley and Lace Market area of the city also closed off for investigation work.

Detective Inspector Kim Binns, who is leading the investigation, said: "Officers were quickly on the scene following the incident this morning and following enquiries have now arrested a total of six people in connection with the incident, including those who were injured in the fight.

"High-visibility patrols are being carried out although it is believed it was a self-contained incident.

"Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries in the area and we’re appealing for any witnesses or any drivers in the area who may have recorded dash-cam footage, or anyone with mobile phone footage, to get in touch with us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the nightclub last night and saw anything before the incident in the street."

If you saw anything or have any information that could help with our enquiries please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 119 of 6 May 2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.