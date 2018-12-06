Four Arrests Over Derby Taxi Driver Attack

Four people have now been arrested after a taxi driver was left critically ill in an attack in Derby.

The victim was found by police with a head injury in the Morledge, at around 5.05am on Sunday 25 November. He is still in hospital in a critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy is the latest person to be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is in custody for questioning.

Three men aged 23 and 24 were also arrested and released on police bail last week.

Detectives have now released further images of two men they are still attempting to trace in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Owen said: “Today we have made a further arrest in relation to the incident but are still appealing to the public to help us identify two other men.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises these men to get in touch with us as we believe they may be able to assist with our investigation.

“Equally if you have any other information about this incident, we’d be keen to hear from you.”