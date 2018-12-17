Police Criticise Video Targeting Vulnerable Football Fan

Nottinghamshire Police say they're investigating after being alerted to a video circulating on social media that showed verbal abuse towards a vulnerable football supporter.

A spokesperson for the force issued a statement said: "We’re aware of a video circulating on social media and we’re working together with Nottingham Forest Football Club to investigate the incident.

Detectives say that they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Both Derby and Forest fans have united to support the fan and a Just giving page has been set up to support him.