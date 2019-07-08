Flip-Flop Cordoned Off By Police After Driver 'Legs It'

8 July 2019, 12:23 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 12:41

Flip Flop Derbyhire RPU

A flip-flop has been cordoned off as police attempt to track down a driver who failed to stop for officers in Derbyshire.

Officers from Derbyshire Police surrounded the "slider" shoe with four cones and police tape after the suspect fled the scene in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Ford Fiesta driver failed to stop for police in Clay Cross, Derbyshire, and the force's armed policing unit said he then "legged it".

The force said as well as leaving the flip-flop behind, the suspect had left his ID and mobile phone in the car.

In a tweet, the force's armed policing unit said they were assisted by a dog unit and the roads policing unit.

Derbyshire roads policing unit responded to the tweet with a picture of the flip-flop and poked fun at their colleagues, saying: "Proper collision scene management is not to be sniffed at.

"And they're called sliders now...fuddy duddies."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande posted a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Ariana Grande Shares Statement After Breaking Down & Crying On Stage During Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande

Niall Horan loves Stranger Things and Louis Tomlinson's offered to watch it with him

Louis Tomlinson Only Wants To Watch Stranger Things With Niall Horan

TV & Film

Stranger Things fans have developed a crush on Hopper

Stranger Things 3 Viewers Have Fallen In Love With Hopper After Emotional Scenes In The New Series

TV & Film

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard spotted 'holding hands'

Love Island Fix Claims After Amy Hart & Curtis Pritchard Spotted Holding Hands During Craig David DJ Set

TV & Film

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde are now married

Love Island Winners Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Get Married Three Years After Winning ITV2 Show

TV & Film