Five Arrested Over Derby Murder

28 February 2019, 08:04 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 08:05

police line do not cress

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 24-year-old man in Derby.

Police were called to reports of an assault on St Thomas Road in the Normanton area of the city at around 1am, Derbyshire Police said.

Officers found the man with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, the force said.

A number of scenes remained cordoned off in the area on Thursday morning, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information have been urged to contact police via 101 or on social media, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 36 of February 28.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

The Jonas Brothers have raised rumours that they're reuniting after they blacked out their social media

The Jonas Brothers Black Out Their Social Media, Leading Fans To Believe They're Reuniting
Khloe Kardashian 'liked' a tweet saying Jordan and Tristan slept together

Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Tweet Saying Jordyn Woods ‘Slept With’ Tristan Thompson: ‘She Smeared Her Own Name’

News

Avril Lavigne has returned to music with a new album

Avril Lavigne 2019: What Does The 'Complicated' Singer Look Like Now And When Did She Release Her New Album Head Above Water?
How to watch Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk and when

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Here's How To Watch The Interview With Jada Pinkett Smith

News

Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson are the new dating experts on Celebs Go Dating

Who Are Celebs Go Dating's Anna Williamson And Paul Carrick Brunson? Meet The Dating Experts Replacing Nadia And Eden

TV & Film