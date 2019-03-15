Five Arrested After Fight In Nottingham

An investigation has started after reports of a serious altercation in Nottingham.

Police have arrested five men in connection with reports of a serious altercation at an address in Nuthall.

It happened around 11.10pm yesterday (Thursday 14 March 2019) at a house in The Paddocks.

A number of men are said to have been involved, and at least seven have sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment, believed to have been caused by a weapon, possibly a knife.

It’s not currently believed that any of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.

Five men, aged 21, 22, 22, 23 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. All five remain in police custody.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, detectives are working hard to investigate the circumstances of this incident and patrols have been stepped up in the local area to provide reassurance.

"We believe the people involved this incident are known to each other.

"Our enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 956 of 14 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."