Far Right Group Members To Be Sentenced

A man from Leicester and a neo-Nazi couple who named their baby in honour of Hitler are due to be sentenced.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were found guilty after a trial of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action, which was banned in 2016.

The pair and their close friend Darren Fletcher, who admitted membership of the same group before a trial, will be sentenced on Tuesday with three other men convicted of the same offence.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court heard Thomas and Patatas gave their child the middle name "Adolf" and had Swastika scatter cushions in their home.

Photographs recovered from their address also showed Thomas cradling his new-born son while wearing the hooded white robes of a Ku Klux Klansman.

The couple, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, will be sentenced on Tuesday, concluding a three-day hearing which started on Friday.

Former Amazon security guard Thomas and Patatas, a wedding photographer originally from Portugal who also wanted to "bring back concentration camps", were found guilty after a seven-week trial.

Thomas, a twice-failed Army applicant, was also convicted on a majority verdict of having a terrorist manual, namely the Anarchist's Cookbook, which jurors heard contained instructions on making "viable" bombs.

Daniel Bogunovic, 27, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester, a leading member in National Action's Midlands chapter, was also convicted of membership after standing trial with Patatas and Thomas.

He was described in court on Friday as a "committed National Action leader, propagandist and strategist", within the group's Midlands cell.

The two other men, cyber security worker and the midlands' National Action cell's "banker" Joel Wilmore, 24, and van driver Nathan Pryke, 26, described as the group's "security enforcer", will also be sentenced.

Fletcher, 28, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, Wilmore, 24, of Bramhall Road, Stockport, Greater Manchester, and Pryke, 26, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridge, all admitted membership of the banned group prior to the trial.