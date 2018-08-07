Extra Patrols After Shooting In Nottinghamshire Town

A man's been hurt after a shooting in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at around 9.50pm on Monday 6 August.

A 30 year old was taken to hospital although his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Extra patrols have been put in place to reassure people living in the area.

Superintendent Paul Winter said: "I know that this type of incident is worrying for people and I want to assure you that we have sent a significant number of officers to the area to conduct inquiries and provide reassurance to local residents.

"At this time, we are making extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"We continue to keep your safety as our number one priority and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the Southwell Close area this evening. I would urge you to call 101, quoting incident 1050 of 6 August 2018, and help us locate those responsible.”