Explosion At Derby Post Office Caused By Thieves

22 October 2018, 10:31 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 10:36

Spondon Post Office Explosion October 2018

Police say it seems thieves caused an explosion at a post office in Derby as they tried to steal a cash machine.

Officers were called to the post office in Spondon, in Chapel Street, at around 4.45am on Monday 22 October.

They say it was quickly apparent when they arrived that an attempt to steal the ATM had been made. 

Councillors in Spondon posted on their Facebook page this morning that the building had been destroyed and that the flats above had been evacuated. 

They say there were no reports of injuries.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Police said: "Enquiries are still in the early stages. 

"Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 86 of October 22.

Pic: Facebook/Spondon Councillors. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Liam Payne hit back after a newspaper claimed he was dating a woman he was papped with.

Liam Payne Wants Press To “Treat Women With More Respect” After Relationship Rumours Article
Laura Anderson goes public with Love Island boyfriend Max Morley

Laura Anderson Goes Instagram Official With Love Island Winner Max Morley

TV & Film

Louis Tomlinson's act Armstrong Martins was one of the first to be voted out of the X Factor live finals

Louis Tomlinson Upsets Fans By Claiming He 'Used To Be' In One Direction
James Arthur has his eyes set on Hollywood

James Arthur Lands Role In The World’s Biggest Soap Opera

Pete Davidson breaks silence over Ariana Grande split during stand up routine

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence Over Ariana Grande Split, Says He Needs Somewhere To Live