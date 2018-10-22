Explosion At Derby Post Office Caused By Thieves

Police say it seems thieves caused an explosion at a post office in Derby as they tried to steal a cash machine.

Officers were called to the post office in Spondon, in Chapel Street, at around 4.45am on Monday 22 October.

They say it was quickly apparent when they arrived that an attempt to steal the ATM had been made.

Councillors in Spondon posted on their Facebook page this morning that the building had been destroyed and that the flats above had been evacuated.

They say there were no reports of injuries.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Police said: "Enquiries are still in the early stages.

"Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 86 of October 22.

Pic: Facebook/Spondon Councillors.