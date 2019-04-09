Ex-Foxes Player Charged with Drink Driving
9 April 2019, 10:17 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 10:20
Former Leicester City player Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving after a car crash.
The 29-year-old, who has three England caps, was arrested shortly after 12.30am on Monday, Cheshire Police said.
Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, Nether Alderley, Cheshire, was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday May 13.
A police spokesman said the player was arrested "following a one-vehicle incident" in Ashley Road, Mere.
The Sun reported on Tuesday that Drinkwater crashed his Range Rover after a chav-themed charity party.
A source told the paper: "It was a really nasty crash."
A female passenger whom the player met that night was reportedly also in the car at the time.
Drinkwater signed for Chelsea from league-winning Leicester City in 2016 for £35 million but has failed to make his mark in the London side.
He has not featured under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri or played a competitive game for 13 months.