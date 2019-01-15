Derby Man Jailed For City Centre Sex Attacks

A 36-year-old man has been jailed for three years and nine months after admitting a string of sexual offences in Derby city centre.

Csaba Kiss’s offending, which saw him ride his bike close to his victim before touching them and cycling away, took place over 13 weeks last year and sparked a large-scale police operation.

Kiss pleaded guilty to 22 offences after he was arrested in November and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Derby Crown Court on Monday 14 January.

Once that sentence is served he will be deported to Hungary where he will serve a further two years in prison due to being on licence for his part in an armed robbery for which he was sentenced to 10 years.

Detective Constable Ryan Hockley, who led the investigation in to Kiss, said: "I would like to first thank the 21 victims in this case.

"Each one of them gave crucial information about Kiss which ultimately helped secure his guilty plea.

"They all showed huge courage in coming forward and in agreeing to testify in court should they have been needed.

"I would also like to thank the member of the public who witnessed one of the offences and chased after Kiss. The photo they took greatly assisted our enquiries.

"This was a prolonged and in depth investigation with more than 700 hours of CCTV viewed by officers.

"I, along with the rest of the team, welcome today’s sentence along with the deportation order that will see him serve a further two years in prison in Hungary."