Derby Fire Likely Caused By "Smoking Materials"

28 March 2019, 09:05 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 09:07

Derby House Fire Mundy Street

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned of the dangers of discarded cigarettes after the death of a pensioner in a house blaze.

The 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead after the fire in Mundy Street, Derby, on Monday morning.

A man was also taken to hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters concluded the most likely cause of the blaze was accidental due to "smoking materials".

The fire service have now urged smokers to ensure their cigarettes are fully extinguished and never to smoke while in bed.

Safety advice issued by the service read: "Make sure your cigarette is fully extinguished. Put it out, right out.

"Never smoke whilst in bed and take extra care when you're tired.

"It's very easy to fall asleep while your cigarette is still burning."

