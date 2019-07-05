Derby Confirm Cocu As New Manager

5 July 2019, 10:25 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 10:29

Philip Cocu Derby Manager

Phillip Cocu has been appointed Derby's new boss on a four-year deal

The former Holland international replaces Frank Lampard, who became Chelsea manager on Thursday.

Cocu told the club's official site: "I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can't wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together."

The 48-year-old has already joined the squad in Florida for their pre-season training camp.

The former midfielder is joined at Pride Park assistant manager Chris Van Der Weerden and specialist first-team coach Twan Scheepers.

Derby's head goalkeeping coach Shay Given will remain as part of the new-look coaching team.

Cocu is the Rams' seventh manager in four years and joins having previously won three Eredivisie titles as PSV Eindhoven boss between 2015 and 2018.

Cocu's last senior post was in Turkey with Fenerbahce but he lasted just four months and was sacked in October following one of the club's worst starts to a season, where he won just three times in 15 games.

Former midfielder Cocu played for Barcelona and won 101 caps for Holland.

He guided PSV Eindhoven to three Dutch league titles during five full seasons in charge between 2013 and 2018 before a short spell in Turkey at Fenerbahce last season.

Derby executive chairman Mel Morris said: "We are delighted to welcome Phillip Cocu as our new manager.

"We are continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views.

"The fit is strong. We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our academy. Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach."

Derby's new coaching staff have joined the first-team squad in Florida for a 10-day training camp with two friendly matches also scheduled.

