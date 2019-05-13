Danny Drinkwater In Court Over Drink Drive Charge

Ex-Leicester City footballer Danny Drinkwater will appear in court charged with drink driving later.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who has three England caps, was arrested shortly after 12.30am on April 8 after a car crash, Cheshire Police said.

Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, Nether Alderley, Cheshire, was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

A police spokesman said the player was arrested "following a one-vehicle incident" in Ashley Road, Mere, Cheshire.

One man, understood to be Drinkwater, and two women were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

The Sun reported at the time that Drinkwater allegedly crashed his Range Rover after a chav-themed charity party.

A female passenger whom the player met that night was reportedly also in the car at the time.

Drinkwater signed for Chelsea from league-winning Leicester City in 2017 for £35 million but has failed to make his mark in the London side.

He has not featured under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri or played a competitive game for 13 months.

He started his football career as a trainee with Manchester United and has also played for Watford, Huddersfield, Cardiff and Barnsley.