Costa Rican Tree Frog Found In Bananas In Nottingham

15 May 2019, 10:28 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 10:32

Costa Rica tree frog Nottingham

A tree frog believed to have originated from Costa Rica has been found in a bunch of bananas in a Nottinghamshire branch of Lidl.

The frog was spotted on Sunday by workers at the shop in Netherfield, more than 5,000 miles away from its usual habitat.

RSPCA Nottingham posted a photo of the frog on Twitter, saying: "This little chap has had a big adventure and has come all the way from Costa Rica in a box of bananas to Lidl in Netherfield!

"This tree frog is currently being cared for by a vet with an interest in exotics!"

Hayley Day, RSPCA animal collection officer, said: "The little tree frog was sat on top of some bananas which staff had started to unload and put on the shelves.

"I managed to get him inside a box with wet tissue paper inside to keep him moist.

"Staff seemed quite taken with him and called him Lloyd - he must have also had quite the shock when he emerged in a Nottinghamshire supermarket considering he's used to more tropical climates."

The tree frog was taken to a specialist keeper, who confirmed the amphibian originates from Costa Rica.

