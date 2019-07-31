Child Sex Abuse Inquiry To Publish Report Into Nottinghamshire Councils

A report into possible failings in the handling of allegations of sex abuse of children in council care in Nottinghamshire is due to be published.

Complaints of systemic sexual and physical abuse of vulnerable children in council-run homes stretch back to the 1960s, but only a handful of perpetrators were ever prosecuted, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) was told last year.

During fifteen days of hearings in October, the inquiry's investigation considered the nature of the abuse of children in council-run care homes, as well as those in foster homes and with adoptive families.

The inquiry heard how hundreds of complaints had been made by residents of care homes across the county - both at the time and as adults - but that little was done to safeguard children.

The panel looked at the institutional response - by the city and county councils, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and other public authorities - to allegations of sexual abuse of children in care and the alleged failure to protect children from such abuse.

Allegations of child sexual abuse by individuals who were employed or contracted by the councils and the extent to which the council tried to tackle the issue and provide support to victims, were also considered.

Since 2010 there have been more than 900 allegations of sexual abuse of children under the care of the two councils perpetrated by staff in care homes, foster carers and by vulnerable children against one another, the inquiry was told.

The inquiry heard about the notorious Beechwood Care Home in Nottingham, of which both male and female former residents described being routinely sexually abused by members of staff and being too afraid to report it.

The inquiry will publish its report at midday on Wednesday.