CCTV Images Released After Leicester Arson

9 January 2019, 15:06 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 15:17

Belgrave Fire

Police in Leicester have released two photo's of a man they want to speak to after an arson attack at Belgrave Commercial Centre.

 Police were called just after 10pm on Sunday 6th January after a fire broke out at a premises at Belgrave Commercial Centre.

No-one was reported injured in the incident.

The fire was started deliberately and is being treated as arson.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish told Capital FM: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the incident and a number of avenues are being progressed by our officers.

