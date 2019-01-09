CCTV Images Released After Leicester Arson
9 January 2019, 15:06 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 15:17
Police in Leicester have released two photo's of a man they want to speak to after an arson attack at Belgrave Commercial Centre.
Police were called just after 10pm on Sunday 6th January after a fire broke out at a premises at Belgrave Commercial Centre.
No-one was reported injured in the incident.
The fire was started deliberately and is being treated as arson.
Detective Inspector Mark Parish told Capital FM: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the incident and a number of avenues are being progressed by our officers.