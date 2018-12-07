Cash machine taken in Bingham raid

7 December 2018, 11:54 | Updated: 7 December 2018, 11:58

police

Police were called to reports that the windows to the Co-op in Market Place had been smashed at around 1.40am today on Friiday 7th December.

A vehicle had been seen outside and around five people wearing dark clothing and balaclavas got out before leaving with the cash from the ATM

It’s believed that the offenders used an explosive to access the device.

Detectives say they're are working regional colleagues to establish whether it’s linked to any other incident.

 

