Capital Reports: East Midlands News

Find out what's going on in Nottingham, Derby and Leicester

Three Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving In Leicester

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man - arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Leicester - have been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old woman was walking along Churchgate when she was hit just after 6 on Sunday morning.

Her condition isn't believed to be life-threatening.

Woman Left With Serious Head Injury After Derbyshire Crash

A woman's been left with a serious head injury after crashing with another car in Derbyshire.

She'd been driving beteween Ripley and Ambergate when it happened just after 3pm on Sunday 14th October.

She's now in hospital.

Man Left In "Life-Threatening Condition" After Leicestershire Stabbing

A 35-year-old man's in a life threatening condition after being stabbed in Leicestershire.

Police were called to Lilac Way in East Goscote just before 7pm on 14th October.

No one's been arrested.

Fall In Number Of Properties Bought By Landlords In The East Midlands

A fall in the number of properties being bought by landlords in the East Midlands is part of a national decline.

A report from Hamptons International's found around a quarter fewer homes are being bought here - with value dropping more than £5billion nationally in just three years.

It's put down to landlords buying fewer buy-to-lets and investors spending less on the homes they do buy.

Bingham Town Centre Closed After 'Suspicious Package' Found

Bingham Town Centre's reopened after being cordoned off over a suspicious package last night.

Police put a cordon up around the Post Office at the junction of Union Street and Market Street around half 4, which wasn't lifted until around 10pm.

Army Bomb Disposal experts were used to remove the package and an investigation's underway to look at what it is.

Two Dead And One Seriously Hurt After Van Collision

Two men have died and one's seriously hurt after a crash in Lincolnshire last night.

Police have confirmed the men aged 35 and 49 died after two vans collided on the Belchford Crossroads just before 10pm.

A 25 year-old man was airlifted to hospital - the accident closed the road for several hours.

Former Students Sentenced After Death Of Alfreton Student In Sheffield

Two former students been jailed for supplying drugs to a former Derbyshire woman who died after taking them on a night out in Sheffield.

Katherine Lavin was jailed for 6 months for supplying ecstasy to Joana Burns who was out celebrating the end of her Maths degree at Sheffield Hallam last June.

The 22-year-old died in hospital after taking the drug, which Lavin been bought from a friend, Benjamin Williams. who was jailed for 2 and a half years. They both pleaded guilty to supplying a Class A drug.

Five To Face Trial Over National Action Membership

Five people accused of belonging to the banned neo-Nazi group National Action face trial for a terror offence in March next year.

Garry Jack, 22, Daniel Ward, 28, and Alice Cutter, 22, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link, while a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was present in court on Friday.

A technical problem meant Cutter's fiance, Mark Jones, 24, did not appear.

They are jointly charged with membership of the far-right organisation National Action between December 17 2016 and September 5 2017, after it was outlawed by then-home secretary Amber Rudd.

The alleged offence falls under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, set a trial date of March 18 next year at Birmingham Crown Court.

Inquest Opens Into Leicester Crash Death

An inquest has opened into the death of a 57 year old woman killed in a collision at a bus stop in Leicester city centre.

Police were called to Woodgate at the end of last month.

Annette Booth's family say she was about to become a grandma and was tragically taken from them.

Two Men Injured Following Report Of Fight

Two men were injured following reports of a fight involving a number of people in a Leicester street.

Initial reports suggest the incident, which happened in Humberstone Road, Leicester, at around 9.45pm Thursday and involved at least 10 people.

Officers attended the scene and the injured men, who were found in the area of Clyde Street and Erskine Street, were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 22-year-old man, from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.