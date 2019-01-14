Belgrave Arson Attack: Police Still Trying To Find Witness

Police in Leicester investigating an arson attack on a commercial centre in Belgrave Road are still trying to find a man caught on CCTV.

Detectives are re-appealing for information after the fire broke out at the Belgrave Commercial Centre on Sunday 6 January.

Police were called to assist the fire service as they were called there at 10pm.

No-one was injured.

Inquiries have been continuing throughout the week including CCTV analysis and speaking to residents and businesses in the area.

Earlier this week, officers also released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of inquiries.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish said: "This was a devastating incident for residents and business owners in the area and it is extremely fortunate that no-one was injured in the incident.

"We are carrying out full inquiries to find the person responsible and are urging anyone with any information, who has not yet made contact with us, to do so.

"We are continuing to appeal to trace the man pictured in the image as we believe he can help us with our inquiries. I urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to make contact.

"As we said earlier this week, we also know there are a number of businesses and properties in the area, in particular people who were dining in the Mirch Masala restaurant at the time. If you are one of these people and you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us.

"If you were among those in the area while the fire was ongoing, please check any mobile phone recording you may have made. Similarly, if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area before, during or after the incident, please check this to see if it holds any vital information."

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 19*7951.