Arrests made during operation targeting drugs in Nottingham

Seven people were arrested during an operation targeting drug use and dealing within the city centre.

Officers from the Nottinghamshire force also reported three people for summons after hitting the streets on Saturday 27th October 2018 for Operation Guardian.

They stopped and searched 37 people - using a passive drugs dog to identify suspects.

A number of those we dealt with were issued with dispersal orders - forcing them to leave the city centre.

Suspected offences included possession of cannabis, ketamine and mamba.

No weapons were recovered.

City Centre Neighbourhood Inspector Anwaar Ahmed said: "The aim of this ongoing operation is to tackle violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour in the evening and night time economy.