Arrests After Leicester Fight

24 May 2019, 09:29 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 09:33

Four men have been arrested after reports of a fight in Leicester which left two men in hospital.

Police were called to Osmaston Road at around 7pm on Thursday 23 May to reports of a fight involving a number of people.

Two men were taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They are still being treated. 

A 35-year-old man from Leicester was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Three other men, aged 42, 39 and 18, and all from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of affray at an address nearby.

All four remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers remain in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 611 of 23 May.

