Arrest Over Leicester Stabbing

6 May 2019, 09:12 | Updated: 6 May 2019, 10:20

Kingston Road Leicester google street view

A man arrested over the stabbing of a man in his 20's in Leicester has been bailed by police.

Police were called to Kingston Road at around 6pm on Sunday 28 April where a man was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and has since been dicharged. 

A 30-year-old arrested in Grasmere Street at around 4pm on Saturday 4 May has been questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

He has since been bailed.

Armed police were sent to the scene of the arrest and the police helicopter was deployed to help officers. 

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing and anyone who has information about what happened, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 19000215881.

