Arrest Made After Kirk Hallam Crash

5 July 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 14:23

Kirk Hallam

Three people have been injured after a van collided with a number of people outside a community centre in Derbyshire.

It happened at Kirk Hallam Community Hall around 9 o'clock on Friday morning.

Two have been seriously hurt - but their injuries aren't life threatening.

Police say their investigation's in its early stages.

A 37-year-old man from Long Eaton has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello’s Complete Dating History As She Splits From Boyfriend Matthew Hussey
Billie Eilish shares a snap of her new green hair

Billie Eilish's Hair: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Her New Green Hairstyle
The Love Island podcast hosts predict Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths will get back together

Michael Griffiths ‘Will Go Back To Amber Gill’ Predicts Love Island: The Morning After Host Kem Cetinay

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have re-ignited dating rumours

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reignite Dating Rumours As They Appear To Kiss

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been best friends for years

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship: Their Most Memorable Moments

Shawn Mendes