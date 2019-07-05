Arrest Made After Kirk Hallam Crash
5 July 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 14:23
Three people have been injured after a van collided with a number of people outside a community centre in Derbyshire.
It happened at Kirk Hallam Community Hall around 9 o'clock on Friday morning.
Two have been seriously hurt - but their injuries aren't life threatening.
Police say their investigation's in its early stages.
A 37-year-old man from Long Eaton has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.