Arrest Made After Kirk Hallam Crash

Three people have been injured after a van collided with a number of people outside a community centre in Derbyshire.

It happened at Kirk Hallam Community Hall around 9 o'clock on Friday morning.

Two have been seriously hurt - but their injuries aren't life threatening.

Police say their investigation's in its early stages.

A 37-year-old man from Long Eaton has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.