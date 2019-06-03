Arrest After Nottingham City Centre Stabbing

3 June 2019, 09:07 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 14:06

Goldsmith Street Nottingham

Police have more time to question a man arrested following a stabbing in Nottingham city centre.

Police have stepped up patrols after the attack in Goldsmith Street, just before 3.30am on Sunday 2 June. 

Officers have been granted more time to question a 29-year-old arrested yesterday morning.

The victim was treated by officers at the scene and has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, but it is not life threatening.

Temporary Detective Inspector Danny Johnstone said: "We are questioning a man in connection with the stabbing in Goldsmith Street, but I would urge anyone who saw anything to contact us. It is not known why the victim was stabbed at this stage, nor who did it. 

"We are determined to find those responsible but need the public’s help to do so. There are a number of nightclubs in that area, were you there? Did you see anything? Did you see anyone running away? If so, please come forward."

There is an increased police presence in the city centre to reassure people. 

The force says it continues to target those carrying knives, and is working with partners to educate people about the risks and harm caused by carrying knives.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 190 of 2 June.

