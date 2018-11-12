Arrest After Man Killed In Suspected Hit-And-Run in Loughborough

A suspect has been arrested by police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Leicestershire.

Police said the 26-year-old man, from Loughborough, has been released pending further investigations into the death of a pedestrian aged in his 60s.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Holt Drive, Loughborough, after police were alerted at around 3.55am on Sunday.

Officers said the 26-year-old was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Detective Constable Paul Bingham said: "We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to this incident and urge anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to make contact.

"Were you in the area of Holt Drive during the early hours of Sunday morning or were you driving in the area? Did you see or hear anything at the time which caused you concern?

"Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from Holt Drive or the surrounding area? If so, we urge you to check this and get in touch with us if you have any information at all which you think could help."