Arrest After Elderly Man Stabbed In Leicester

3 July 2019, 06:21 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 06:23

Greendale Road, Leicester google

A man in his 90's has died after being stabbed at a property in Leicester.

Officers from Leicestershire Police were called to Greendale Road in Glen Parva shortly before 4pm on Tuesday and discovered the body of the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and an elderly woman who was in the property at the time was not injured.

A man in his 40's was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, police added.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team, said: "Our investigation is currently in its very early stages.

"We do not believe that there's anyone else involved in this incident."

