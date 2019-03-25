Man Charged After Derbyshire Stabbing

25 March 2019, 10:16

Ironville - Victoria Street King William Street ju

A man's been charged after a 20-year-old was stabbed in the back in Derbyshire.

Police were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports a man had been stabbed in the Victoria Street area of Ironville at around 3.30am on Sunday 24 March.

The victim was found at a house in King William Street, and then taken to hospital at the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, where he is being treated.

34-year-old Richard Hodgkinson, of Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with wounding with intent, possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court this morning. 

Detectives say they would still like to hear from anyone with information or CCTV installed in the area.

Please contact Detective Constable Richard Marshall quoting reference number 19*149229.

