Arrest After Body Found In Derbyshire

14 December 2018, 08:31 | Updated: 14 December 2018, 08:40

Alfred Street South Normanton

A woman's body's been found by emergency services in a village in Derbyshire.

Police were called to Alfred Street, South Normanton at around 10am on Wednesday 13 December, after paramedics were at first called to the scene. 

Detectives started an investigation into the circumstances, which is ongoing. 

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody for questioning.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "As part of our investigation, we want to hear from anyone who might have information that could assist our officers.

"Did you see suspicious activity in the area late last night or early this morning?

"If you can help, call us on 101 and quote incident 323 of December 13.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Ariana Grande has released a new single titled 'Imagine'

Ariana Grande Shares Dreamy New Song 'Imagine'

Ariana Grande

Kanye West has gone to Twitter to rant about about Drake

Kanye West Calls Out Drake For "Threatening" Him During Feud

Kanye West

Cardi B and Offset.

Cardi B And Offset Could Be Spending Christmas Together For Kulture’s Sake
Ariana Grande says her new song 'Imagine' will be different.

Ariana Grande Says Her Next Single ‘Imagine’ Is "More Vulnerable / Unsure"

Ariana Grande

Cheryl has released official merchandise

Cheryl Drops Merchandise Line Including ‘Love Made Me Do It’ Hoodies & T-Shirts

Cheryl