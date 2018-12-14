Arrest After Body Found In Derbyshire

A woman's body's been found by emergency services in a village in Derbyshire.

Police were called to Alfred Street, South Normanton at around 10am on Wednesday 13 December, after paramedics were at first called to the scene.

Detectives started an investigation into the circumstances, which is ongoing.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody for questioning.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "As part of our investigation, we want to hear from anyone who might have information that could assist our officers.

"Did you see suspicious activity in the area late last night or early this morning?

"If you can help, call us on 101 and quote incident 323 of December 13.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."



