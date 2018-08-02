Arrest After Armed Siege In Leicester

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage after a siege at a property in Leicester.

The 30-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Thursday following a 15-hour stand-off which started when staff from Western Power were refused entry to the address.

Armed police were sent to the scene and about 60 homes in the vicinity had their power turned off amid reports that electricity wires were exposed inside the property.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a stand-off with police at an address in Sonning Way.

"The man, from Leicester, came out of the address at around 3am this morning and was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage."

Officers said a teenager who was also in the address was now in a place of safety.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Inspector Rich Muldoon said: "I would like to thank the public for their understanding throughout this incident.

"There were a number of people who were kept out of their homes for a number of hours, and I know this had an impact on their day yesterday.

"Our main concern was safety and thankfully this incident came to a safe conclusion."