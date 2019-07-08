10 Hurt In Suspected Chemical Attack At Leicester Pub

8 July 2019, 06:22 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 06:24

Cricketers Pub Leicester

10 people, including three police officers have been taken to hospital after a chemical attack outside a pub in Leicester.

The substance, believed to be ammonia, was sprayed during a huge brawl in which a group armed with baseball bats damaged The Cricketers pub in Grace Road, Aylestone, just after midnight on Sunday 7 July.

All 10 of the victims were checked over for chemical-related injuries at Leicester Royal Infirmary and later discharged.

Five people were arrested over the incident, during which Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was also called out.

Two men aged 53 and 43 were held on suspicion of causing ABH, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A boy, 15, was also held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 4 of July 7.

