London: Jess Glynne Album Party Terms And Conditions

Jess Glynne The Global Awards 2018. Picture: Getty

Full terms and conditions

RULES



1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Jess Glynne Album Launch Party’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Wednesday 10 October on Capital London.



2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.



Details of the Competition:



3. On Wednesday morning, Capital London Breakfast will solicit, and ask entrants to text in to play.



4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word WIN to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) during the entry period. Text messages will be charged at your standard network rates.



5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be stated on air by the presenter(s).



6. If listeners text outside this entry period, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.



7. Once the text lines have closed, an entrant will be selected at random and called back and taken to air. The presenters will ask a maximum of 3 Jess Glynne based questions. If the entrant answers a question incorrectly then a new entrant will be selected at random. The entrant who answers Question 3 correctly will win the prize. 8. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.



9. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.





Eligibility:



10. All entrants must be 18



11. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the competition.



12. Employees and officers of any organisation professionally involved with the prize draw, or their close relatives, are not eligible to enter.



Prize:



The following prizes will be given away on the day of the competition:



2x tickets to the Jess Glynne Album Launch Party on Wednesday 10th October at the Wimborne House in Hoxton.



Prize Terms and Conditions:



13. The prize is non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash. The prize must be taken by the prizewinner (who must be over the age of 18).



14. These terms are subject to English Law and by submitting an entry, entrants submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.



Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.