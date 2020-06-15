Win A Video Call With Little Mix

Text to win a video call with Little Mix. Picture: Capital

Win a video call with Little Mix, by supporting Global's Make Some Noise.

If lockdown as taught us one thing; it's that video calls are only as fun as who you've got on them.

So, how do you fancy a video call, with your mates, and…. Little Mix?

Yes - the girls are supporting the Emergency Appeal for Global's Make Some Noise, and they want you to WIN a video call with them. This is your chance to ask Little Mix ANYTHING!

For your chance to win, text the word MIXERS to 83958. Entries close at 09:00 on 19/06/2020. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part and available at 11.15am on Friday June 19th 2020. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Capital network, full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems. A huge thank you for supporting Global's Make Some Noise.

Thanks to Little Mix.

Support Global's Make Some Noise and win a video call with Little Mix. Picture: PA Images

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000