Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Anne Marie At Her Dysfunctional Tour In May 2022 And A Meet And Greet With Anne-Marie

Win tickets to Anne-Marie's 2022 tour. Picture: Getty

Text to win a pair of tickets to meet Anne-Marie and see her perform live in May 2022 in Cardiff or Leeds at her Dysfunctional tour.

We’ve got an amazing chance for you and a friend to see Anne-Marie live on tour, and the best part is you’ll get to meet the legend herself.

You could win two tickets to see Anne-Marie at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on May 7th or the First Direct Arena in Leeds on May 9th 2022 with the amazing opportunity to meet her in person at the event.

For your chance to win, text the word Anne to 83958. Entries close at 10:00 on Friday 8th October 2021. Keep your phone handy, we could be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over, available and able to make your own way to either Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 7th 2022 or First Direct Arena Leeds on May 9th 2022 to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Capital network full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise. Thanks to all our amazing donors.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.