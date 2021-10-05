Win A Meet & Greet With Jesy Nelson At Capital HQ, Watch Her Capital Breakfast Interview And Meet Roman, Sonny And Sian

Text to win, we’re giving two lucky winners and their guest each a chance to meet Jesy Nelson! You’ll watch her interview live on Capital Breakfast PLUS you’ll get to meet Roman, Sonny and Sian!

For your chance to win, text the word JESY to 83958. Entries close at 13:00 on Thursday 7th October 2021. Keep your phone handy, we could be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over, available Friday 8th October and be able to make your way to Leicester Square, London to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Capital network full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

