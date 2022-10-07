Win The Capital Prize Box For Global's Make Some Noise

Win Capital's Prize Box for GMSN. Picture: Getty

Text to win for your chance to get your hands on an epic set of prizes!

Here’s your chance to get your hands on the Capital Prize Box - we’ve got a bunch of amazing prizes from the new iPhone, gig tickets and signed merch!

Text to win for your chance to get your hands on a 128GB iPhone 14, Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, AirPods Pro (second generation), FIFA23 for PS5, a pair of tickets to see Aitch at his SOLD OUT show this October, and a signed Jingle Bell Ball poster.

If that wasn’t enough the Capital Breakfast team are signing their pieces of merchandise from the Merch for Money Challenge with eBay. You’ll get Sonny’s Toilet Roll, Shandy Sian’s Wine Cooler and Roman’s T-shirt.

On top of all of that you’ll also get a Capital Breakfast mug!

For your chance to win, text the word BOX to 83958. Entries close at 15:00 on Friday 7th October 2022. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across Capital network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000