Text To Win A New Car!

5 June 2020, 16:57

Arnold Clark - Fiat 500 Competition
Arnold Clark - Fiat 500 Competition. Picture: Arnold Clark

Text now for your chance to win a stylish new Fiat 500!

Get behind the wheel of a fantastic 3-door Fiat 500, thanks to Arnold Clark. This iconic Italian-style Fiat comes in Bossanova White with Lounge trim and a punchy 1.2-litre engine that’s designed to help you zip through the streets.

The exterior is clean and sharp with signature LEDs and sparkling chrome plated door handles, and inside you’ll find even more cool design features, including a white leather steering wheel with audio controls and an array of retro switches on the dash.

It’s right up to date too, featuring the latest connectivity via the touchscreen Fiat Uconnect system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Finally, cruise control and rear parking sensors make this cute little car ideal for scooting around town.

For your chance to win, text the word CAR to 83958. Entries close at 3pm on 19th June 2020. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across Capital network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full T&Cs. Global’s Make Some Noise is Capitals very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise. With thanks to Arnold Clark. Website: https://www.arnoldclark.com

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

