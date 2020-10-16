Text To Win The Brand New iPhone 12 Pro

Text to win an iPhone 12 Pro - colour subject to availability. Picture: Casestation

Text now for the chance to win the new iPhone12 pro.

For your chance to win, text the word APPLE to 83958. Entries close at 11pm on 18th October 2020.

A brand new iPhone 12 Pro along with a free personalised Case Station case, each month for 12 months.

Not only do you get to be one of the first to own this amazing new device, but every month for a year you get to create your own personalised case from Case Station, using pictures from your smartphone's gallery.

Case Station offer a huge range of sustainable and high quality case types all designed to be personalised, making your phone totally unique to you. The possibilities are endless.

Your Phone, Your story.

Case Station are proud to donate 25% of all sales to Global’s Make Some Noise, supporting small charities.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a range of new features - colour subject to availability. Picture: Apple

The new iPhone 12 Pro uses the most high-tech bionic chip yet and boasts the Pro camera system to take selfies and sunset snaps to a whole new level.

Apple are hailing the new design ‘the leap year’, introducing super fast 5G or an even faster network, while the sturdy ceramic shield delivers four-times better drop performance.

And using the same LiDAR technology as NASA, AR apps on the iPhone 12 Pro can transform a room into a rainforest or even show how your new shoes will fit.

Text to win the new iPhone 12 Pro - colour subject to availability. Picture: Global

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across Capital network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a sleek new design - colour subject to availability. Picture: Apple

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.