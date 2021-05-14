Join Roman's Monopoly Mission, And Help Support Global's Make Some Noise

14 May 2021, 07:12 | Updated: 14 May 2021, 08:04

Roman's Monopoly Mission helps support Global's Make Some Noise
Roman's Monopoly Mission helps support Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Capital

Mr Monopoly is giving Roman Kemp the chance to open his Community Chest and win £100,000 for Global's Make Some Noise.

We're so excited for this, because Mr Monopoly is giving Roman Kemp the chance to open his Community Chest and win £100,000 for Capital's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

But to get all of that money, we need to win it by playing a real life game of Monopoly on the streets of London.

In the studio will be a giant Community Chest, and we're going to need your help to open it and get that £100k for charity.

Roman's Monopoly Mission for Global's Make Some Noise
Roman's Monopoly Mission for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Every day next week, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp will face five challenges at five different Monopoly locations… And if they successfully complete them all, Mr Monopoly will give them the key to his Community Chest.

The roll of a dice will determine where they go, what challenge they face and if they go directly to jail, do not pass go and do not collect £200!

So make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Monday, 17 May, from 7AM, when they open the Monopoly board and move their piece closer to £100,000.

Follow all of the action on Twitter and Instagram, using #RomansMonopolyMission

Visit the official Roman's Monopoly page here to keep up with all their progress and to donate!

