From Anne-Marie To Dua Lipa – All The Celebrity Guests Joining Us On Make Some Noise Day
18 June 2020, 20:12
A whole host of celebrity guests are joining Global’s Make Some Noise Day on Friday.
Global’s Make Some Noise Day marks the day Capital and our sister brands come together to support a number of charities across the UK, empowering projects helping disadvantaged children and their families.
Ways To Donate To Global's Make Some Noise
To mark the occasion on 19 June this Friday and raise money for those hardest hit by coronavirus in our communities, pop stars and celebrities are joining us live on air for a jam-packed day of moments you won’t want to miss.
Among the stars are Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa, KSI, and Marvin Humes with The Hit List.
Check out the schedule below:
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: 6am-10am
7AM: Anne-Marie
8AM: Dua Lipa
Will Manning and Aimee Vivian: 10am-1pm
10AM: Craig David
11AM: Becky Hill
12PM: Marvin Humes
Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield: 1pm-4pm
1PM: KSI
2PM: HRVY
3PM: Young T & Bugsey
Sigala in the mix: 5pm - 5:30pm
Coronavirus has impacted so many lives in many different ways, but the most vulnerable are struggling to cope.
The money raised from the Emergency Appeal for Global’s Make Some Noise will support small charities up and down the country that are helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.
Giving £5 could provide an activities pack for a vulnerable child in refuge accommodation.
Giving £10 could provide three hot meals to a family struggling to put food on the table.
Giving £15 could create a friendship for an elderly person who is feeling more alone than ever.
Giving £25 could provide urgent nursing care at home for a child with a life-limiting condition.
Giving £50 could fund a mental health crisis counselling call that could potentially save a person’s life.
DONATE BY TEXT
To donate £5 text Capital5 to 70766
To donate £10 text Capital10 to 70766
To donate £20 text Capital20 to 70766
To donate £30 text Capital30 to 70766
100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs at makesomenoise.com
FUNDRAISE FOR GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE
Whether you’ve been running, cycling or walking, baking, quizzing or creating, you could turn it into a fundraiser for Make Some Noise.
Pay in your fundraising money here - And don’t forget to tune in to Capital on Friday 19th June as we raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Find out more here!
DONATE BY PHONE
If you would like to make a donation over the phone, please call 0345 373 33 33. Calls will be charged at your local network rate. Lines are open 24 hours a day until 31st July.
GET IN TOUCH
If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.
Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).