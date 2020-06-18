From Anne-Marie To Dua Lipa – All The Celebrity Guests Joining Us On Make Some Noise Day

Join Capital for Make Some Noise Day. Picture: Make Some Noise

A whole host of celebrity guests are joining Global’s Make Some Noise Day on Friday.

Global’s Make Some Noise Day marks the day Capital and our sister brands come together to support a number of charities across the UK, empowering projects helping disadvantaged children and their families.

Ways To Donate To Global's Make Some Noise

To mark the occasion on 19 June this Friday and raise money for those hardest hit by coronavirus in our communities, pop stars and celebrities are joining us live on air for a jam-packed day of moments you won’t want to miss.

Among the stars are Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa, KSI, and Marvin Humes with The Hit List.

Global's Make Some Noise Day. Picture: Global

Check out the schedule below:

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: 6am-10am

7AM: Anne-Marie

8AM: Dua Lipa

Will Manning and Aimee Vivian: 10am-1pm

10AM: Craig David

11AM: Becky Hill

12PM: Marvin Humes

Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield: 1pm-4pm

1PM: KSI

2PM: HRVY

3PM: Young T & Bugsey

Sigala in the mix: 5pm - 5:30pm

Coronavirus has impacted so many lives in many different ways, but the most vulnerable are struggling to cope.

The money raised from the Emergency Appeal for Global’s Make Some Noise will support small charities up and down the country that are helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

DONATE ONLINE NOW

Giving £5 could provide an activities pack for a vulnerable child in refuge accommodation.

Giving £10 could provide three hot meals to a family struggling to put food on the table.

Giving £15 could create a friendship for an elderly person who is feeling more alone than ever.

Giving £25 could provide urgent nursing care at home for a child with a life-limiting condition.

Giving £50 could fund a mental health crisis counselling call that could potentially save a person’s life.

DONATE BY TEXT

To donate £5 text Capital5 to 70766

To donate £10 text Capital10 to 70766

To donate £20 text Capital20 to 70766

To donate £30 text Capital30 to 70766

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs at makesomenoise.com

FUNDRAISE FOR GLOBAL’S MAKE SOME NOISE

Whether you’ve been running, cycling or walking, baking, quizzing or creating, you could turn it into a fundraiser for Make Some Noise.

Pay in your fundraising money here - And don’t forget to tune in to Capital on Friday 19th June as we raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Find out more here!

DONATE BY PHONE

If you would like to make a donation over the phone, please call 0345 373 33 33. Calls will be charged at your local network rate. Lines are open 24 hours a day until 31st July.

GET IN TOUCH

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).