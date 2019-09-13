Get Ready To Make Some Noise On Friday 11th October!

Roman, Vick and Sonny on Make Some Noise day 2018. Picture: PA

Join Capital and do something to shout about on Make Some Noise Day this year!

Make Some Noise is Capital's very own charity, which funds and empowers small charities across the UK that change young lives, and there are SO many ways you can get involved.

This year, Make Some Noise Day is on Friday 11th October and with it, comes the challenges, the costumes, and the charities that need your support.

For the noisemakers…Hold a DRESS LOUD DAY in the office, at school, or with family and friends, by putting on your brightest and boldest clothes on Friday 11th October.

For the cake bakers…RAISE SOME DOUGH and Sift and stir your way to raising money for small charities across the UK - put on a bake sale for your family, friends or colleagues.

For the game-changers…Whether you’re a raring to go runner, a weekend walker, a Zumba dancer or a thrill seeker – Make Some Noise has plenty of challenges you can sign up to.

Make sure you stay tuned to Capital to hear about how we're raising money because there are loads of ways you can get involved... Find out where your money goes here.

If you need some tips and advice about ways to get involved, take a peek here!

Will Manning dressed loud for 2018's Make Some Noise Day. Picture: Global

Join the noise!

Instagram: @globals_make_some_noise

Twitter: @makenoise

Facebook: @globalsmakesomenoise

#MakeSomeNoise

