Celebrate Global's Make Some Noise Day With Jesy Nelson, Liam Payne, Olly Alexander & More

Some of your favourite artists are getting involved with Global's Make Some Noise day, including Jesy Nelson and Liam Payne. Here's what we've got coming up...

We're mixing up the schedule this week to mark Global's Make Some Noise, with a number of celebrity guests, including Jesy Nelson and Liam Payne, joining Roman, Sonny and Sian over on Capital Breakfast.

Throughout the day we'll also have one very busy studio as Tom Grennan, Ella Henderson, and Joel Corry are just a few of the stars stopping by.

Ways To Donate To Global’s Make Some Noise

Joel Corry will also be getting involved, on a Friday line-up you don't want to miss.

Here's what we've got planned...

On Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the guys will be joined by Jesy Nelson as she releases her debut solo single 'Boyz' and Liam Payne, who will be donating a prize for GMSN.

From 10am Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield will be joined by Tom Grennan and Ella Henderson.

From 1pm Aimee Vivian and Jimmy Hill will be joined by Joel Corry and Olly Alexander.

Play your part to support small and local charities that people in your community and across the UK would be lost without. Small charities find it hard to get heard, so Capital is joining XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth Gold, Radio X and LBC to give them a voice.

We’ll be giving you the chance to win some money-can't-buy prizes as well as dressing loud for the day with family, friends or colleagues.

With your support, Global’s Make Some Noise can help people who don’t have a safe place to call home, people who are struggling with their mental health or caring for loved ones, people who live on their own and are socially isolated, and people who need support to turn their lives around.

Find out more at makesomenoise.com

