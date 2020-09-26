Global's Make Some Noise To Benefit From Major Coronavirus Charity Match-Funding Scheme

Global's Make Some Noise will benefit from a coronavirus charity match-funding scheme. Picture: Global

Nineteen philanthropists, funders and foundations – whose campaigns have raised millions for the most vulnerable since the coronavirus pandemic struck – have received a share of £85 million to double their donations to good causes.

Capital's charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, is among those that will benefit. Through the Community Match Challenge scheme, Make Some Noise will receive £1.5m in match funding of its Emergency Appeal, to support ongoing work helping communities impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Make Some Noise works across the country identifying communities in need and investing in the sustainability and capacity of small charities. The money will help support small charities to deliver projects, including those who have been impacted by domestic abuse, bereavement, poverty, poor physical and mental health, and caring responsibilities. Funding will aid community recovery in areas such as grief counselling, food bank operations, refuge for survivors of domestic abuse, and virtual activity groups for young carers.

This funding is part of the £750 million package of support announced by the Chancellor for frontline charities across the UK during the coronavirus outbreak. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has led the allocation of funding to support charities providing key services to help vulnerable people during the crisis.

Emma Bradley, of Global’s Make Some Noise said:

“The pandemic has impacted so many lives and unfortunately many people are struggling to cope. At Global’s Make Some Noise we are working alongside tireless local charities that provide essential support for those in vulnerable situations struggling with complex issues including domestic abuse, bereavement, poverty, poor physical and mental health. As the pandemic continues to challenge us on a global scale, local charities are needed more than ever to provide support in our communities. The match funding scheme from DCMS will make a huge difference to the small charities we work with and we are delighted to be part of this important initiative.”